Spring football is returning to the Baton Rouge area next year, this time in Ascension Parish.
The Baton Rouge Redsticks minor league football team will play its first season as a member of the United Football League in April 2023. The team signed an agreement with Ascension Parish to build a temporary, open-air stadium at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center, which is expected to seat about 8,400 fans.
At a press conference announcing the move Wednesday, UFL commissioner Joe McClendon III the expo center was the best location to bring both the Baton Rouge and New Orleans markets into play.
"The more we looked into it, the location could not be more perfect," he said. "I think we were so focused, initially, on being in the city of Baton Rouge and didn't realize the opportunity we had and how great it would be to be in Gonzales."
Founded in 2019 as an expansion team in the now-defunct National Gridiron League, the Redsticks were one of the original franchises of the NGL until their departure in 2020.
Now a member of the UFL, the Redsticks will compete against 13 other teams for the opportunity to play in a neutral site league championship game held in Atlanta, according to McClendon.
The Redsticks will play an 18-game season in 19 weeks, with nine home games at the expo center, beginning with a matchup against the Mississippi Mudcats on April 1.
Brandon Gatlin, communications director for Ascension Parish, said parish officials are excited to host football games at one of the parish's "premier facilities" in the expo center.
"This is an opportunity to showcase this jewel of the parish in addition to the opportunities it opens up for some of the athletes that may be here in our parish," Gatlin said. "This is an all-around good thing and we're excited for it."
McClendon said the league is still working to have the games available through a live stream for fans who won't be able to make it to the games.
The primary goal, with just over three months until the season kicks off, is to get the temporary stadium built and integrate the Redsticks into both the UFL and southern Louisiana communities, according to McClendon.
"2023 is just the kickoff of what we really have planned, and we're going to continue to just tap into this community for the long-term," he said. "We're not looking to make a huge splash, I just want to build relationships with the businesses and local governments."
Redsticks season tickets are on sale online now at batonrougeredsticks.com.