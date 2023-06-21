Beth Templet is the new Ascension Public Schools director of secondary schools, school leaders announced.
The appointment is effective July.
"Beth is an excellent leader, dedicated educator, and just an outstanding person," said Superintendent David Alexander. "She is going to positively impact many people in this new position, and I'm glad she has the courage to step into this role supporting principals at all of our high schools."
Born and raised in Baton Rouge, Templet has worked in education for almost 30 years. She student taught at St. Amant High before moving to north Louisiana while her husband completed college. Upon returning to Ascension, Templet served as a social studies teacher at St. Amant High for 12 years.
In 2010, after a one-year appointment as an instructional coach, Templet became an assistant principal at St. Amant High and served as associate principal in charge of the freshman academy for five years. For the past six years, Templet has led St. Amant High School as its principal.
"I am extremely honored, humbled and excited to be standing here as the new director of secondary schools," said Templet. "I have spent 26 years here in Ascension Parish, and I am looking forward to this next phase of my journey. Thank you for entrusting me to lead an amazing secondary team."
Templet earned a bachelor's degree in secondary education from LSU and a master's degree in educational leadership from Southern University.
She and her husband, Scott, have a son, Bennett, who recently graduated from St. Amant High.