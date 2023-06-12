Siblings Abigail and Elijah Reed are spending their summer helping others with Volunteer Ascension. Their assignments helping out with Beau Porto Special Tuesday are personal and some of their favorites.
The teens are spending Tuesdays in June volunteering with Beau Porto Special Tuesday, a program started 29 years ago by Bobbie Blanchard. Adults with special needs spend the sessions playing bingo, eating, enjoying games and activities at Gonzales Primary School.
"This is for my grandson," Blanchard said. "We have to keep going, too many people need this (program)."
The Reed siblings have a brother with autism and know how much the program means to families. Abigail is working as an intern with Volunteer Ascension this summer and plans to become a special-education teacher after college.
Blanchard, who started the program at her home for her physically challenged grandson, Beau Porto, ran the program for years with small donations and help from churches and others.
These days, Volunteer Ascension organizes the program with the help of donors. BASF is picking up the tab for the summer program and Atmos Energy pays for the Christmas program held each year.
ConnecTeens, a Volunteer Ascension youth volunteer program, pitch in to help play games, dance and serve food through the program, held every Tuesday in June at Gonzales Primary School.
For Mandy Miller, 46, Special Tuesday is a place to connect with old friends and meet new ones. During the June 6 program, Miller carefully listened as numbers were called during bingo. A pink stuffed animal sat next to her for good luck. She enjoys bingo but said she loves program founder Blanchard.
Miller has been attending the program, which has been held at many sites over the years, since the beginning and thanks Blanchard for keeping the program running.
"We wouldn't have this without Miss Bobbie," Miller said. "I love her and I love Special Tuesday."
To keep program rolling, Blanchard said she could always use more donations and volunteers to assist. Anyone interested in helping with the summer or Christmas programs can call Sherry Denig, executive director of Volunteer Ascension, at (225) 644-7655 or visit www.volunteerascension.org.
The summer program ends June 27 with a Mardi Gras-styled parade.