The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries will be hosting the 12th annual Boating Education Lagniappe Day on April 22 at eight different locations.
The department will provide instructors for the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators boating education course and certification and lunch, with some locations also providing door prizes, all free of charge.
The Ponchatoula Fire Department, 610 E. Pine St., is one of the eight sites.
The department urges the public to register quickly as most places have limited spaces available and registration is on a first come, first serve basis. To register for one of the eight classes, visit www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/boater-education and click on the link for Find A Course Near You.
Anybody born after Jan. 1, 1984, must complete an association-approved boating education course and carry proof of completion to operate a motorboat in excess of 10 horsepower.
The course includes information on choosing a boat, classification, hulls, motors, legal requirements and equipment requirements. The course covers many navigation rules and charts, trailering, sailboats, canoeing, personal watercraft and more. Completion of the course will result in the student being issued a vessel operators certification.
The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Agents Association, along with other business partners, help make annual Lagniappe Day possible across the state.
More boating and other classes through the summer are listed on the website. Visit louisianaoutdoors.com/events for information and to register.
Boater education classes
- April 22, May 20, June 17 and Aug. 19: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries headquarters, Louisiana Room, 2000 Quail Drive, Baton Rouge
- June 17 and July 22: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Kentwood Fire Department, 14464 La. 38
Hunter education class
June 8 (6 p.m. to 9 p.m.) and June 10 (8 a.m. to 3 p.m.): Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office Rifle Range, 9139 St. Landry Road, Gonzales
Beginner bass fishing class
June 7: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.; Zemurray Park, 400 S. Oak Street, Hammond