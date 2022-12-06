So much about the joy of Christmas has become overly commercialized, but a project called Box of Joy has brought Christmas spirit and joy to the Catholic Daughters St. Rose de Lima Court 1194.
Dana Abadie brought this project to the attention of the CDA Court at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church in St. Amant.
The idea is simple. Fill a small shoebox with toys and clothes that can be mailed to children in impoverished countries such as Haiti and the Honduras — children who feel lucky if they receive just one gift.
The St. Amant women signed up to participate in the Box of Joy program, and Abadie placed an order for the official boxes. Three weeks later when they gathered to put their boxes together, toys, clothes and other gifts filled up 108 boxes.
“My goal was to do 25 boxes, “Abadie said. “But our members are so generous and bought so many things for the children, we could have filled more but we ran out of boxes!”
“Now that we know what to do, next year will be even better,” Abadie said.
Box of Joy is a program of the Cross Catholic Outreach, which is a member of the International Catholic Stewardship Council.