Renee Amar, executive director for the Louisiana Motor Transport Association and founder and executive director of the nonprofit Louisiana Women Lead, was the June 15 speaker for the Ascension GOP Roundtable at the Clarion Inn and Conference Center in Gonzales.
The group also heard from five 2023 candidates, Jason Amato, candidate for Louisiana Legislature District 81; Kathy Edmonston, reelection candidate for District 88; Elbert Guillory, candidate for lieutenant governor; Brandon Trosclair, candidate for secretary of state; and Bobby Webre, reelection candidate for Ascension Parish sheriff.