Celebrate Christmas in Sorrento from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Sorrento Community Center, 7471 Main St., Sorrento.
Santa will ride in on a fire truck and his helpers will be handing out a small gift to all children in attendance while supplies last.
Bring a camera to take a photograph with Santa. Jambalaya, sodas, hot chocolate, cookies, face painting and a craft project for the kids are on tap for the night. The highlight will be the lighting of the town's Christmas tree.
The event was originally scheduled for Tuesday, but organizers decided to change the date due to possible severe weather.