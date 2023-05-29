The field at Gonzales' Team of Dreams Park was dedicated May 19 in honor of the late Ward Webb, a sheriff's deputy who was an advocate for children with special needs.
The dedication came days after the sign naming Ward Webb Field was erected, said Lance Kohan, head of the city's recreation department.
Kohan said the all-abilities second spring season, which ends this week, was a success and "Ward would have loved it."
Webb, who died in 2018, was a longtime deputy with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office and supporter of Special Olympics programs and other programs for children, raising a "lot of money throughout the years" for Special Olympics over the years.
Webb spent several years as a teen and young adult working with the city's recreation program as a referee and "anything I needed him to do," Kohan said. "Whatever he did, he was always 100% engaged."
Kohan said he wasn't surprised when he saw the crowd at the ceremony honoring the park's field dedication. Gonzales Mayor Barney Arceneaux was joined by Webb’s family, Sheriff Bobby Webre, former Sheriff Jeff Wiley, Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment, Leadership Ascension Team of Dreams, the current members of Teams of Dreams recreation committee, and others who celebrate the field, its mission and Webb’s memory.
“Ward dedicated himself tirelessly to young persons with special needs and it's such an honor to dedicate this space in his name. Ward was about community and want to recognize that this field was only realized through the efforts of so many in our community,” Arceneaux said.
The Team of Dreams League started play on the new turf field last year after years of planning. The all-abilities league in Gonzales is a partnership between Gonzales’ recreation department and the Ascension Parish Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership Ascension, a group designed to develop responsible community initiatives.
The turf field site was secured by the Leadership Ascension Class of 2019. The league itself was the brainchild of several people with experience in Baton Rouge’s all-ability league, the Miracle League. They also had support from the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation.
Since most of the park was constructed with donated funds and volunteer hours, some of the park's details took time to complete, Kohan said. But visitors to games in the fall season will find everything complete, including concessions stands, lights and storage space. Kohan is hoping someone will donate the supplies and time needed to complete landscaping at the park.
Kohan had praise for the Team of Dream group that organized the baseball season. "They do everything … and they do it excellently."
Anyone interested in registering children for the fall league can visit the city's website, gonzalesla.com, in August for information.