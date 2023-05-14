JoAnn Benoit on South Sandra Avenue in Gonzales won the May Residential Yard of the Month from the Gonzales Garden Club.
Her yard included red drift roses, purple gladiolas, pink and red salvia, orange and yellow lantana, pink and cream lantana, yellow coreopsis and pink, orange and yellow daylilies.
The May winner of Commercial Yard of the Month was Mike Anderson’s Restaurant on La. 30 West in Gonzales. The main flower bed had dusty miller, white pansies, marigolds of orange and yellow, and purple dianthus.
The walkway to the restaurant was lined with several concrete planters filled with pink gaura, purple homestead verbena and yellow homestead verbena.