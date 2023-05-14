Valedictorian Tre’Myai Brown led the Donaldsonville High Class of 2023 Friday.
Laila Philip was the salautorian.
Brown, the daughter of Lamikka Jackson and Tremaine Brown, participated in girls basketball for 4 years, cheerleading, Beta , SGA and JAG. She was homecoming queen and Student of the Year nominee.
She took honor classes throughout high school. She plans to attend LSU to study political science and philosophy law ethics to become a criminal justice lawyer.
Philip, the daughter of Rebecca Philip and Brian Philip participated in cheer, Beta Club and SGA. She was named Student of the Year, Teenanger of the Year nominee and prom queen. After high school, she plans to attend Nicholls to major in nursing.