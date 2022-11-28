The festival that celebrates the south Louisiana tradition of a boucherie is returning to the site where it all began 40 years ago.
After moving away from its original site at 9690 Airline Highway several years ago and a two-year delay due to first COVID-19 and then a hurricane, the Sorrento Boucherie Festival, now known as the Boucherie and Balloon Festival, is set for Friday through Sunday. The festival includes hot air balloon glows, flyovers and tethered rides; and cracklin and jambalaya cook-offs; fireworks; carnival rides, live music; and plenty of shopping.
Sorrento Lions Club President Rey Prado said the club's mission has been to "go home again" since a new group of members resurrected the festival, which pays tribute to the boucherie tradition that many families practiced in the area.
The festival is rooted in the south Louisiana tradition of butchering a hog, known as a boucherie, to feed neighbors. When the Cajuns first settled in south Louisiana, they had no refrigeration. As a solution, each family would wait until the appropriate time each fall to butcher hogs to have meat for the winter, according to the Lions Club's website. They would crisscross the countryside, taking time to help each other finish their boucherie. When the duties were complete, the families would gather round a warm fire and enjoy a feast prepared for that special occasion. When it was time to go home, each family would get a certain portion of the butchered hog as their share of the day's work.
To keep this heritage alive, the Sorrento Lions Club members held a small gathering in the fall each year, called a boucherie. This gathering began in the 1960s at George Savario's Acy home. He was a Lions Club Charter member and mayor of Sorrento. In 1978, three Lions Club members, John N. LeBlanc Sr., A. J. Kling Jr. and Roland Melancon suggested turning the boucherie into a large festival.
In the early 1980s, then Mayor John N. LeBlanc Jr. and the Town Council passed a resolution requesting the Louisiana Legislature to name Sorrento the Boucherie Capital of the World. The Legislature proclaimed Sorrento the Co-Boucherie Capitol of the World. Sorrento shares this title with Marksville.
A cracklin cooking contest was held at the first festival and a champ of champs contest for past champs was added in 1987. In 1995, a jambalaya cooking contest began.
The aftermath of Hurricane Katrina in 2005 forced the fall festival to be moved to April 2006. In 2011, the festival lost its permanent location in Sorrento and struggled to find a new home. At the same time, the number of the event's original founders dwindled, which caused a hiatus of five years.
In 2015, a group of younger town residents came together to reform the Sorrento Lions Club under the guidance of a few original members. The festival is a fundraiser for the club, which uses the money to support the Louisiana Lions Camp, a camp for children with special needs.
In October 2016, the 35th annual Boucherie Festival was held at Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, just a few miles north of Sorrento, where it was held for four years. In 2019, the festival teamed up with the Ascension Hot Air Balloon Festival for a weekend at Lamar-Dixon. There were cooking contests, tethered hot air balloon rides, music, shopping, fireworks, carnival rides and more.
For 2022, the festival, now called Boucherie and Balloon Festival, is returning to Sorrento bringing hot air balloons to the three-day event on Airline Highway.
Prado said that while the site looks a bit different than the last time it was used for the festival, club members have been busy planning out the three-day event. Gone is the use of the pavilion, which was turned into a warehouse for the Ascension Parish School Board, owners of the land, Prado said. But, thanks to help from Sorrento Mayor Chris Guidry, the School Board agreed to allow the club to utilize the grounds. Tents will be used for the contests and vendor booths, he said.
He praised festival sponsors for donating, especially those who donated last year when there was no festival. Local businesses and groups contributed $8,000, which was donated to the Louisiana Lions Camp.
"It's what it's all about … the kids and the camp," he said.
The popular balloon events will return, weather pending, he said.
The cooking contests start at noon with other festival attractions kicking off at 4:30 p.m. For a complete schedule, visit www.boucheriefestival.com.