Saturday's 14th Dancing for a Cause was packed with performers taking the stage to raise money for the Arc of East Ascension.
In addition to the seven local business leaders dancing with professional partners, an Elvis impersonator and dancers from three dance studios performed at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center's Rev Center.
The most applause came when the Arc Dancers, a group of disabled adults danced to "U Can't Touch This."
Arc supporters Wendy Schexnaydre and her father, Kent Schexnaydre, received a standing ovation for a touching father/daughter dance.
Arc Executive Director Raven Labiche thanked the sponsors and attendees for supporting her agency's mission to enhance the quality of life for people with disabilities and their families through services and advocacy that support choice, independence and dignity.
The competitive dances began with Jackie McCreary, wearing a sequined jumpsuit and Leonard Augustus Jr. dancing to "I wish." The performance included robe-chad backup singers and a four-piece brass band.
Next up was Leigh Alexie and Ric Seeling who danced to "Let's Get This Party Started." The duo kicked off their dance by tossing out glow sticks to the audience.
Hayden "Fuzzy" Decoteau wore chaps and a cowboy hat and shot money into the audience as he and partner Brandi Malone danced to "Save a Horse (Ride a Cowboy)."
Scottie Hunter started his dance laying on a draped sofa for her performance with partner Dr. Aimee Russo-Mounger's hip hop number to "Bringing Sexy Back" and "Bad."
Alyssa Curat and partner Van Vo, who came out with a guitar, flipped and sashayed on the stage to "That's What I Really Want."
Kiersten Brignac donned a white fringed outfit for a high kicking dance to "Proud Mary" with partner Walker Fleming. Brignac won the People's Choice award.
For the last dance, Lucy Carson entered the stage wearing a long, white fur coat and white jumpsuit. Carson and partner Augustus performed a high-energy hip-hop number to "Crazy in Love." The routine won the top Judge's Choice award.
Several awards were given for fundraising. Hunter won for raising the most in-kind donations. Silver fundraising honors went to Curet and Alexie, while gold honors went to McCreary.
Platinum honors were awarded to Decoteau, who raised $27,555; Brignac, raising 428,745 and Cason, who raised $40,405.
Dancing for a Cause organizer Sharon Morris announced that next year's Dancing for a Cause will include a "Sneaker Ball," at which attendees are encouraged to wear their best kicks with their formal attire. "We wanted to add something different and fun," Morris said.
WAFB's Elizabeth Vowell-Blades and Greg Meriwether were emcees and Ascension Chamber of Commerce CEO and President Robert Burgess was the guest speaker. Wanda August, Dustin Clouatre and Sheriff Bobby Webre served as judges.