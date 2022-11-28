The annual DEMCO essay contest is underway for high school juniors in DEMCO’s seven-parish service areas: Ascension, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Livingston, St. Helena, Tangipahoa and West Feliciana.
Students must submit an original essay in the form of a letter addressed to a political leader about a topic of concern to the student author. Entries can be submitted online at https://demco.org/community/demco-essay-contest-youth-tour by Jan. 20.
After an initial round of judging, 12 semifinalists will be selected to give an oral presentation of their written essay. Four students will win an all-expenses-paid trip to participate as DEMCO delegates at the NRECA Rural Electric Youth Tour in Washington, D.C., June 16-23.
David Latona, vice president of communications and governmental affairs, said, “DEMCO delegates attend Youth Tour to learn about electric cooperatives, American history and U.S. government. The trip is fun but also very educational. A highlight of the trip is when our delegation meets with their representatives in the House and Senate.”
To learn about the history of the NRECA Youth Tour, visit https://demco.org/essay-contest/history. To listen to other Youth Tour delegates talk about their experiences while at Youth Tour, visit https://demco.org/youth-tour-essay-contest/youth-tour-experiences.