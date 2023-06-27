DEMCO served a barbecue lunch to principals at the Volunteers In Public Schools East Baton Rouge Parish school district community resource roundup.
At the June 8 event, DEMCO presented information about multiple free youth programs offered by the cooperative, and door prizes were awarded through drawings to three guests.
“More than just the tangible contributions, we appreciate the willingness of DEMCO to demonstrate the power of collaboration and connectivity,” said Justin Lewis, volunteer and community partners director. “Your involvement exemplifies the level of impact that can be made when individuals and organizations come together for a common goal — especially when it concerns public education.”
DEMCO youth programs include sponsorship of the Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library for ages 0 to 5 in St. Helena and West Feliciana parishes; Making Accidents Disappear magic show for pre-K-8th grade students; Bucket Truck and Fire in the Wire demonstrations for pre-K-eighth grade students; Youth Cooperative Ambassador Program for ninth and 10th grade DEMCO member-students; DEMCO essay contest for 11th grade DEMCO students; National Rural Electric Youth Tour for 11th grade DEMCO member students, and the DEMCO Scholarship program for 12th grade DEMCO member students.
“As a local electric distribution cooperative, DEMCO believes investing in youth programs is another way for us to power the communities we serve,” says Chanon Martin, DEMCO community relations specialist.
For information on DEMCO youth programs, visit www.DEMCO.org/Community/.