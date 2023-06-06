On May 9, DEMCO honored 12 high school students for completing the Youth Cooperative Ambassador Program. All students attended the banquet in their honor, and each received an award to commemorate their accomplishment.
The Class of 2023 YCAP student ambassadors are Amiyah Chaney, Central High School; Amari Langley, University View Academy; Mackenzie Langley, Northeast High School; Sophia Macias, Episcopal School; and Nathan Martin, Ponchatoula High School.
The Class of 2022 YCAP ambassadors included Aaron Kelly, Central High School; Abrielle Steele, Live Oak High; Brennan Michelli, Central High School; DeVone Holiday Jr., St. Helena College and Career Academy; London Sanford, Northeast High School; Shawn Comminey II, Dutchtown High School; and Yu’Toria Jones, Zachary High School.
DEMCO student ambassadors studied the history of rural electrification, the unique business model of cooperatives, cooperative governance, and the seven cooperative business principles. Each class completed a community service project as part of the program, demonstrating their understanding of the cooperative principle "concern for community."
DEMCO’s Chanon Martin, community relations specialist adds, “workshops, seminars, peer group activities and a community service project help enhance leadership, problem-solving skills, and interpersonal relationships.”
Applications for this all-expense-paid leadership and educational program open in the fall to eligible ninth and 10th grade DEMCO member-students. For information, visit www.DEMCO.org/Community/YCAP.