Donaldsonville High's Raiyen “Juicy” Oatis has been rehabbing from last year's knee injury. The physical part is tough, the mental part … tougher.
“My rehab, it’s been tough, more mental for sure," Oatis said. "Some days it feels like there’s no progress and other days there is so much progress.”
The Donaldsonville Tigers went 3-7 last season, missed the playoffs, not having Oatis didn’t help for sure.
“Raiyen Oatis is unquestionably a leader on this team, along with Jarid Richardson,” said coach Brian Richardson.
Richardson and his staff got a look at the 2023 version of the Tigers in a scrimmage against Southern Lab last week and will play on Thursday against White Castle in their jamboree.
“Early on, the biggest thing we wanted to see was the play of our offensive line from last season. They have improved, however we are dealing with some injuries to a couple of starters, when we get those guys back, we should be back on track,” Richardson said.
Oatis is not quite ready to suit up yet, but he can certainly see the light at the end of the tunnel.
“I’m very close to being cleared for full contact and play, targeting early season, most likely by our third game,” Oatis said.
Until Oatis returns, other players will have to play important roles on the team, including the quarterback position. Oatis played there early last season before being injured.
“We are rotating Jerrell Rome and Blake Turner at QB, they both bring aggressive running styles to the table,” Richardson said.
Jarid Richardson will play a big role on both sides of the ball for the Tigers.
“Jarid is a first-year starter, he plays wide receiver and defensive back. He will wear No. 1, which is given to the senior that best leads in all categories that does not require pure talent alone. He is also a track standout,” the coach said.
Once Oatis can join his teammates on the field, he doesn’t see any reason why the Tigers can’t be a contender.
“This season should be a good, yet challenging season. I plan to play with a chip on my shoulder and get us back in the playoffs. The team has put in hard work this summer, should pay off for us,” Oatis said.
The Tigers defense returns some playmakers along with Oatis, who will play cornerback.
“Our defense has been led by Jarid Richardson and defensive linemen Terrell Nicholas so far,” coach Richardson said.
Nicholas anchors the Tigers defensive line and will garner the attention of opposing offenses. Despite the injury, colleges continued to recruit Oatis and one team has stood out to him.
“Southeastern, in Hammond, is where I am committed to, the coaches really believed in me despite my injury. They told me they were not concerned about my injury, and they knew I would come back stronger. It is my job to show them they were right about me,” Oatis said.
Oatis and his teammates are excited about the season, the rehab he went through has prepared him to lead when times get tough. “Our team goal is just that, play as a team and when things get tough, just stay together,” Oatis said.