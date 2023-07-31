Interim replacements have been named to fill two high-ranking jobs in Ascension Parish President's Clint Cointment's administration.
The resignation of Chief Administrative Officer John Diez triggered the need to fill that job. Cointment said he appointed Chief Financial Officer Patrick Goldsmith to the CAO spot and comptroller Dawn Caballero as interim CFO.
The changes will be effective Aug. 14.
Goldsmith has been an "integral part and fantastic leader of the Finance Department for the last two years, and his hard work, dedication and exceptional contributions have not gone unnoticed," Cointment said in a news release. "(Goldsmith's) 27-year career with the Louisiana Legislature has been a tremendous asset to our staff. Throughout his time with the parish, he has consistently demonstrated outstanding leadership skills, a commitment to excellence, and a passion for our Parish’s mission."
Caballero is a CPA, and this will be the first time in parish history that the CFO will hold that certification, the news release said.
"(Caballero) has 37 years of accounting experience, 14 of which are with Ascension Parish, where she has managed the budget process and helped the parish attain the prestigious (Government Finance Officers Association) Distinguished Budget Award for the past 12 years," the release said. "While we know (Caballero) has 'big shoes to fill,' we have complete confidence in her qualifications, experience and ability to lead the Finance Department."
“Although we are extremely happy for John Diez, he will be missed," Cointment said in the release. "An innovator and problem solver that never understood the words 'we can’t.'"
“Working in a governmental capacity was never really on my bucket list of things to do," Diez said. "However, I saw an opportunity to be a part of a team to effect real, meaningful change in Ascension Parish. I saw an opportunity to make parish government as respected as our school system and as revered as the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Department. At a minimum, the citizens of Ascension Parish deserve this from parish government.”