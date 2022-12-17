The inaugural Elks Freedom Ball, set for Jan. 14, will honor veterans, organizers announced.
Royalty for the ball will be King Jolly Goodfellow XC Oscar Evans and Queen Taylor Noel Walker. Tamiko Francis Garrison is ball captain.
Tickets for the formal event are $400 for a table of 10 and $300 for a table of 7. To purchase tickets for the event at Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, Gym call (225) 445-1383.
Attendees can bring their own food and beverages or arrange for catering. For catering, call (225) 716-0121.
Music will be provided by Party at Joe's band.