Homemade beaded rosaries, colorful sugar skull wreaths, immune-boosting elderberry syrup and delicious ooey gooey cake are all items featured monthly at the Donaldsonville Arts Crafts & Farmers Market.
Janice White, one of the organizers along with Donaldsonville’s Director of Community and Economic Development Lee Melancon, said the market typically draws around a dozen vendors in the fall.
“We usually have a really good reception,” White said. “Some people will watch the weather and if the temperature is good, they will come out.”
White, 64, raised her three daughters in Donaldsonville. She said she enjoys helping organize and attend the monthly market.
“It gives me something to do and is a way to meet new people,” she said. “I meet a lot of people and get them involved in this and it’s something they too can enjoy.”
White, owner of Jancie’s Creations, sells her custom beaded rosaries at the Donaldsonville market. She began making rosaries when she was only 8 years old.
“My mother gave me a bucket with buttons and told me to make bracelets and necklaces with it,” she said. “She held onto one of those bracelets I made for the longest time.”
White, who has been involved in the market for four years, also sells jewelry and other trinkets for her daughter.
Donaldsonville wreath-maker Virgie Dugas has been a vendor at the market since 2016.
“Creating wreaths is my passion,” she said. “When I sell one, I have the person send me a picture of the wreath on their door. I love seeing the wreaths being used.”
“I find making the wreaths relaxing and like a form of meditation,” she said. “It helps me cope at times.”
Dugas, a retired special education teacher, has been married for 59 years to Elton Dugas. Donaldsonville has always been a comforting home to her family, she said.
Sugarmode owner, Bria Sutherland, 30, of Donaldsonville, showcases her array of brookies (brownies and cookies combined), candied apples, ooey gooey cake and other delectables at the market.
“I’m well-known in the community for my sweets,” Sutherland said. “I love to have everybody get my sweets, so coming to the market is fun.”
Sutherland started baking when she was in high school. She began with easy recipes like dipped strawberries. She has now expanded her baking skills to include intricately stuffed strawberries and sweet potato pies.
Vendor Jessica Mechana, 37, of Plattenville, travels 15 minutes to the Donaldsonville market to sell her essential oils, soaps, teas and other remedies.
“I found out about this market from the Napoleonville market,” Mechana said. “The Baton Rouge market is a lot and it’s so big,” she said. “I really like the Donaldsonville one because it’s nice having one close to home. It’s nice to give back to the community and support other small businesses.”
Mechana’s company, Handcrafted Essentials with Jess, exclusively sells products she has made herself. “I wanted a natural option to support my children’s immune system,” she said. “I started learning about natural remedies and I’ve been learning as much as I can.”
Not only does the Donaldsonville market attract small businesses, but also large companies with stores in the area.
First-time vendors, Cyntori Young and Breana Jordan, represented T-Mobile at the market. The company’s new Donaldsonville store recently opened in July.
Young, who is originally from Thibodeaux, said she enjoys working in the small town of Donaldsonville. “It’s a nice quiet area,” she said. “I like the historical parts of it, and everybody has been friendly. There’s a lot of potential here.”
The Donaldsonville Arts, Crafts, and Farmers Market does not charge fees for vendors to set up a tent or tables. The event is on the first Saturday of each month at the Louisiana Square on Railroad Avenue from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.