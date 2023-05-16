Donaldsonville High Tigers graduate May 12 Community news report Community News Staff Author email May 16, 2023 28 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Donaldsonville High Class of 2023 graduates celebrate after commencement. Provided photo by Ascension Parish Schools A graduate's mortar board expresses the sentiment of the day at Donaldsonville High's commencement. Provided photo by Ascension Parish Schools Donaldsonville High's Class of 2023 graduate May 12 at Floyd Boutte Memorial Stadium. Provided photo by Ascension Parish Schools Donaldsonville High's Riley Foret with her diploma. Provided photo by Ascension Parish Schools Laylia Harris marches across the field at the Donaldsonville High graduation ceremony. Provided photo by Ascension Parish Schools John Millien with his diploma at the Donaldsonville High commencement. Provided photo by Ascension Parish Schools Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Donaldsonville High Class of 2023 graduated May 12 at Floyd Boute Memorial Stadium.Some students decorated graduation caps for the ceremony Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Community News Staff Author email Follow Community News Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today