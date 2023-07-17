The temperatures were soaring at Floyd Boutte Stadium, but that didn’t stop the youth of Donaldsonville from coming out to the Stephen Sullivan Football camp.
“It excites me to see the kids smiling and being part of my first camp, so many people to thank for this. This is something I plan to continue, and I look forward to the camp growing,” Sullivan said.
Sullivan is a 2016 graduate of Donaldsonville High School and 2019 graduate of LSU. His football talents have allowed him to enter his fourth season with the Carolina Panthers.
“Just blessed, to think I was a kid from this small town, and I had big dreams," Sullivan said. "The message to the kids is to always dream and never stop working to make those dreams come true.”
The camp with nearly 100 kids participating featured stretching, drills and some 7-on-7 to complete the day. The kids were treated to sno-balls, smoothies, lunch and a T-shirt.
“The sponsors were great; they came out and showed their love for these kids. I have my former teammates, coaches, trainers and friends out here helping, can’t say thank you enough to them and Tyler Brown, the camp director,” Sullivan said.
To cap off the day, Sullivan had his jersey presented to him by one of his former coaches, Barry Whittington, who is now an assistant principal at Dutchtown.
“What people may not know about Stephen is that he is a good person, who is willing to help anyone. He was a pleasure to coach, and I am not surprised by his success,” Whittington said.
Sullivan smiled as he was presented with his No. 10 jersey and certainly felt the love.
“Man, this is unbelievable to have my jersey presented, I loved playing for the Donaldsonville Tigers. Much thanks to all of my coaches, trainers, teachers and administrators that molded me along the way,” Sullivan said.
As kids lined up to take pictures at the end of camp, Sullivan knew he made a difference.
“This is what I envisioned, it will be bigger and better next year. Just to see these kids have an opportunity to be active and enjoy the camp, will not forget this feeling," Sullivan said.