Audrey Rayborn, Dutchtown High FFA chapter president, received the first FFA state championship in school history as she won the state Geaux Teach Ag contest Dec. 15 at the Louisiana FFA State Leadership Development events.
Additionally, Rayborn’s first place finish gives her a scholarship to LSU to assist in postsecondary studies for future agricultural teaching professionals.
Rayborn’s contest, Geaux Teach Ag, challenges FFA members to teach an informative lesson to a group of real-world agricultural students. The contest, which was centered around the topic of agricultural mechanics, evaluated both the lesson plan and teaching performance of the member.
“It is truly amazing to win this contest, and see the countless amount of hard work and practice pay off,” said Rayborn. “I am proud to win such an incredible contest, teach others about agriculture, and bring a first place finish back to my chapter.”
En route to the state championship, Rayborn first qualified with a first place finish at the District 14 contest. From there, she moved on to the Area IV contest, where she placed first once again and qualified for the state event.
Geaux Teach Ag is offered by the Louisiana FFA Association. These events aim to develop leadership skills through public speaking, communication strategies, personal growth and teaching strategies.
The FFA chapter will continue participating in contests and community development events throughout the year, and those interested can keep track of these achievements and initiatives by following the Dutchtown FFA Chapter on social media, a news release said.