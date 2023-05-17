Dutchtown High Class of 2023 graduates on Griffin field Community news report Community News Staff Author email May 17, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Dutchtown High Class of 2023 marches into commencement. Provided photo by Ascension Parish Schools Purple, gold and white flowers don this Dutchtown High graduate's cap. Provided photo by Ascension Parish Schools Murad Awad at Dutchtown High's commencement. Provided photo by Ascension Parish Schools Dutchtown's Jackson Landon, left, graduates fellow graduate Wayne McKinney. Provided photo by Ascension Parish Schools Isaac Acosta at Dutchtown High's commencement. Provided photo by Ascension Parish Schools Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dutchtown High Class of 2023 included 579 graduates.The class graduated May 12 at Dutchtown High Griffin Stadium. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Community News Staff Author email Follow Community News Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today