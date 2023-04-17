Players that elevate a team can be measured with statistics and wins, however there are other tangible factors to consider. Coach Chase Delrie, the head girls’ basketball coach at Dutchtown High, looks at other things as well when speaking about senior Nya Miller.
“Nya came to us in her junior year, she adds so much more than points. She (Nya) adds value to anything she is a part of, the best predictor of the future is her past,” Delrie said.
Miller signed her scholarship papers to play for Millsaps College of the Division III Southern Athletic Association. “I chose Millsaps for several reasons, did want to get to experience life away from home, but not too far. My visit was enjoyable, their style of play fits my game. Coach LeBlanc and Coach Shelby were very welcoming, and it felt like home,” Miller said.
Miller helped lead the Griffins to the playoffs, 20-plus wins and several accolades.
“When Nya was on the floor, we were plus 391, she had some injuries that limited her this season, but she never let it get her down. She averaged 20 ppg and with her, we were 26-10 the last two years,” Delrie said.
Injuries are a part of playing sports, but Miller never let it stop her. “I have learned to be optimistic and never give up on basketball," she said. "I have faced adversities during my career, the injuries never deterred me from my goals,”
Miller went through a stretch of games in December that showed why she is one of the top players in the state.
“Nya was on fire earlier this season, scored 40 against Karr, several 30-plus games as well. If you combine her two years at U-high, she has scored over 1,500 points, made all parish, all district and all-state,” Delrie said.
Miller will move on from Dutchtown in a few weeks and has certainly made memories along the way.
“One of my biggest memories was when I scored my 1,000th point. My family, friends and coaches/teammates were there to celebrate. Another memory is when I received my first scholarship offer, that made me feel like that all the hard work on and off the court paid off,” Miller said.
Miller appreciates all the support she has received along the way and has plenty people to thank.
“I want to thank my coaches that have helped me achieve my goals along the way. Big thanks to Coach Delrie and the staff at Dutchtown, coach Johnson and coach Dub from U-high as well. My AAU coaches, Jarvon and Lemon, my YMCA coach, coach Dunston. I want to thank my parents, they invested time, resources and their support along the way, they certainly kept me focused and devoted to the game. Thanks to my teammates as well for your support,” Miller.
One thing is for certain, Miller will be missed next season and beyond, but coach Delrie appreciates the time he had to coach her. Our wins and losses were reflected when she was not on the floor for us. The biggest thing is her attitude, she is a winner. All of that doesn’t happen by chance, it’s a direct reflection of her parents and upbringing,” said Delrie.
Softball playoffs underway
Here's the playoff landscape for area softball teams.
Division 1 Nonselect:
No. 1 St Amant plays winner of No. 16 Hahnville and No. 17 Ponchatoula
No. 13 Dutchtown hosts No. 20 Barbe
No. 15 East Ascension hosts No. 18 Chalmette
Division 4 Select:
No. 9 Ascension Catholic hosts No. 24 Louise McGehee
No. 17 Ascension Christian travels to #16 Highland Baptist
The state softball tournament is set for April 28-29 in Sulphur.