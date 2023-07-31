The Dutchtown Griffins’ volleyball team had a phenomenal 2022 season, finishing 32-8 as co-district champs and making it to the D1 state quarterfinals.
The 2023 team is poised to advance further than that and one player is showing she can lead the way.
“This upcoming season, my teammates and I are very excited because of how close we are with each other," Kendall said. "In the past, there may have been a sort of disconnect with some players due to the age gap, but we are senior heavy with most of the team playing together for the past four years. Each year, I thought we have had the talent to win a state title, but this year the talent is phenomenal, and the chemistry is amazing. I think we have a better chance than ever.”
Gone from last years team is Braelee Tennimon and Alexa Womack, two outstanding players. The Griffins also suffered a setback when senior Madison Sanchez was injured this summer and will be lost for the season.
Several key contributors return to a team hungry to win a state title. Outside hitter/setter Cadie Kusy was all district and all metro last season. Middle hitter Zoe Lacaze returns up front. Brennan Coe is an outside hitter that is a three-year starter.
Outside Hitter Ania Anderson and defensive specialist Sidney Berry are back. Front line player, Makenzie Denson, returns after being out with an injury last season.
But the focal point of opposing teams will likely be, you guessed it, Davis.
“Kendall can make all of the shots; she is our most consistent hitter and terminates the most points for our team," said coach Patrick Ricks. "She has a great serve as well. She is one of the emotional leaders on the team.”
Davis hauled in many awards last season, including district player of the year, all metro and all state. Davis and her teammates have prepared for this season all summer and had some success along the way.
“We have prepared on the court and in the weightroom. We have been in the classroom learning about team chemistry, dynamics and how to be a better teammate. We have done numerous team camps, and this has allowed us to become comfortable with each other as a team. Our coaches put us through lots of game play scenarios at practice to prepare us,” Davis said.
The leadership aspect can be tricky sometimes, but Davis seems up to the task along with her senior teammates.
“I want people to remember me as a leader and someone who pushes others to be their best self on and off the court," Davis said. "I see all the potential in my teammates and want success for everyone. My hope is that people not only recognize my skills, but my great sportsmanship and the love I have for my teammates. I really love every single one of them and I hope that shows in the way I play with them on the court.”