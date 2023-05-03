East Ascension High graduating seniors donned swim gear May 3 for the annual pond jump right of passage dating back to the 1960s.
After completing their last final exam, the students dashed across Worthey Road to leap into the pond in front of Ascension Parish governmental complex. Many of the leapers used colorful floatation devices to make their way across the pond.
The tradition that started after the school was opened, stopped several times over the years and was brought back about 10 years ago after school leaders and owners of the land across the street where the pond is located agreed to a plan.