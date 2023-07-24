Skill players get their name and number called when they make an impact play in football. However, the offensive line never wants their number called. That usually means a penalty or negative play, something the East Ascension Spartans’ offensive line is aware of.
“This group can be very good, they have aggressive kids, players with maturity, strength, great work ethic and offers from college football programs,” coach Darnell Lee.
East Ascension advanced to the second round of the D1 nonselect playoffs losing to perennial power Neville. This year's team is a large group of young men on the offensive line, large as in total numbers and size. When you add the weights and heights up of the five potential starters … 6’3 and 275 pounds.
Researching college football, the averages for D1/FBS lineman are 6’4 and 297 pounds, D1/FCS are 6’3, 285 followed by D2/3 at 6’2 and 270 pounds. That illustrates what the Spartans will line up with this fall.
The tackles are sophomore Brysten Martinez and senior Kolin Netter. Martinez is 6’6, 290 and played as freshmen last season. He has a tremendous upside for a young player, he has offers from Florida State, Houston and Grambling.
"Netter is 6’2, 290 and has had a tremendous off season, excited to see where it takes him,” Lee said.
The interior players are senior Kelvin Gray, senior Derez Queen, senior Aiden Joseph and junior Kelvin Green.
“Gray is 6’3, 330 and is the strongest Spartan," Lee said. "He is a mauler up front, goes 425 on the bench and 680 on squat. He has offers from Nicholls and Grambling. Joseph is 5’11 and 350 pounds. He is ultra-aggressive and has matured so much. Joseph has an offer from Grambling.
"Green is 6’1, 290 and is a rising junior for us. Our center is Queen who is 6’2, 295 pounds. I would say he is our most improved lineman,” said Lee.
The Spartans top reserve is sophomore Javaughn Matthews, who is 6’2, 315 pounds. Defensive lineman staring across the line of scrimmage will see the size and mass of the Spartan offensive line, one unit working together to impose their will on their opponent.
The summer heat has been unbearable for many, but the entire East Ascension squad has been working to prepare for the 2023 season. Coach Lee and his staff is proud of how the team has progressed, including the big guys up front. “This group has worked extremely hard in the weightroom and in their conditioning,” Lee said.