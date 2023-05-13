East Ascension High School’s class of 2023 graduated Thursday, May 11, at Lamar-Dixon Expo Center.
Class valedictorian was Katelyn “Katie” Frank, the daughter of David and Karen Frank. She plans to attend Mount Holyoke College on a Leadership Award scholarship where she will also be playing volleyball for the college.
Through her time at East Ascension, she earned many distinctions such as the 2023 Student of the Year, AP Scholar with Honor and an AP Capstone Diploma candidate. She was a 4-year member of the volleyball team, through which she has lettered and earned Volleyball First Team All District for her junior and senior years.
She has also served as a leader on campus through the National Honor Society and Beta Club, and earned several awards through her participation with 4-H.
Jada Kelson walked as the class co-salutatorian. Kelson, the daughter of Kandice and Jerry Stewart, plans to attend LSU on a Flagship Scholars Resident Award where she will pursue her journey to becoming a Doctor of Pharmacy. In high school, Kelson was an active member in the EAHS band, leading her saxophone section. She has also served in the National Honor Society and Beta clubs. She also excelled in her time with the show choir and theater.
Makayla Delmore was the other co-salutatorian.