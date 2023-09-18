East Ascension senior volleyball player Avery Wheat has started for four years and looks to lead a talented team to the state playoffs.
“Avery is a four-year starter, who can play just about any position for us. She played middle for three years and we have moved her to outside, expecting big things from her,” said coach Jamie Gilmore.
The Lady Spartans have started out 5-8, with tough losses to powers St. Joseph, Parkview and Newman.
“We continue to work on the mental aspect of the game, have to be mentally tough and learn how to finish games,” Gilmore said.
Gilmore, in her 15th season, has some key players returning this season.
“Courtney Grayson is a sophomore who is eager to learn and getting stronger every day," Gilmore said. "She brings a lot to the net, her ability to lead at a young age stands out. Skyla Rann is our setter, she is fast and smart, will run through a wall for a ball. Ani Richardson is one of our outside hitters, she has been dealing with some injuries and is working her way back. Her excitement to play this game is infectious to our team, she brings energy that helps us stay motivated.”
Knowing that her team counts on her, Wheat started preparing for this season shortly after last season ended.
“Playing club ball with Red Storm in the offseason along with agility training has prepared me for this season. Our goals are to make the state playoffs, improve my game to play at the next level,” said Wheat.
Teams will not only prepare physically for the season but add in the mental part with different team activities. The team attended summer camps and had plenty of team bonding activities.
"We have created a closeness and trust as a team, all of that can lead to team chemistry," Wheat said. "I am truly thankful to play this game with my best friends.”
Gilmore sees the fruits of their off season work each day with this team. “We are resilient, they all have a desire to get better and play a game that they love. They are willing to put the work in and stay the course to get better every day," Gilmore said.
Games with Lutcher, Dutchtown and Assumption this week will continue to prepare Wheat and her teammates for what lies ahead, the playoffs and her future.
“State tournament is something we all want, keep putting the work in to get there. Once this is over, my plan is to play volleyball at Pearl River Community College and major in business,” Wheat said.
With Wheat leading the way, Gilmore is confident in her team and the player. “Avery wants to compete; she leads by her actions on and off the court. She is eager to learn and always has a good attitude,” Gilmore said.
Ascension Parish football week 3
Ascension Catholic 40, Archbishop Hannan 16
Donaldsonville 30, West St. John 14
Dutchtown 38, Covington 0
Ascension Christian 15, Houma Christian 49
St. Amant 20, John F. Kennedy 14
East Ascension 7, Destrehan 21
Dutchtown, St. Amant and Ascension Catholic all moved to 3-0 on the season with victories. Donaldsonville got its first win of the season.
East Ascension fell to 0-3 as they navigate a tough pre district schedule. Ascension Christian dropped its second in a row, after winning the season opener.
St. Amant got things going with a Thursday night victory over John F. Kennedy at the Pit. Quarterback Chase Kelley continues to lead the Gator offense tossing touchdown passes to Jermichael Millien and Brody Kernan.
The Gator defense made got some big stops against a talented JFK team. Running backs Tyree Williams and Kyron Craft continue to get better each week. Defensive lineman Jaiyh Joseph and linebacker Anthony Salzarulo made big defensive plays.
Ascension Catholic stayed with the ground game and racked up 357 yards rushing as they coasted to victory over 4A Hannan. Chad Elzy ran for 216 yards and four touchdowns. Demarcus Gant had 82 yards and two touchdowns. Mace Melancon tallied 19 tackles for the Bulldogs followed by Gavin Gregoire with seven and one interception.
The Bulldogs face a talented Dunham team on Thursday in Donaldsonville.
Dutchtown’s defense continues to show why they are one of the best around creating turnovers and field position. The Griffins held Covington to 97 total yards and posted a shutout in consecutive weeks. Running back Lekedrin Harvey had a big night with 119 yards and two touchdowns. QB Ethan Aucoin and tight end Dylan Dicharry connected on a 57-yard touchdown.
Week 4:
St. Amant hosts Opelousas
Ascension Catholic hosts Dunham(Thursday)
East Ascension hosts Alexandria
Ascension Christian hosts North Central
Dutchtown Bye
Donaldsonville at Liberty
Middle School Football Scores/Standings
Dutchtown 6, Galvez 0
Lake 20, Central 14
Prairieville 14, Gonzales 6
Galvez 8, Gonzales 6
St. Amant 40, Prairieville 32
St. Amant 44, Lowery 22
Dutchtown 19 Lowery 8
Lake 24, Bluff 8