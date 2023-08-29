Measurables are always looked at when scouting an opponent. The one thing a coaching staff cannot measure is the heart of that player, something St. Amant head coach David Oliver knows all too well.
“Easton Jarreau is an undersized slot receiver who punted for us last year," coach David Oliver said. "He was our leading receiver as well and punted. He will continue to do that for us and add place kicking duties. You cannot measure ‘heart’ when it comes to a player. I have seen firsthand, the regret defenders feel after underestimating Easton.”
The Gators went 4-6 last season and went to the playoffs. Five starters return on offense and four on defense. One of those starters returning is slot receiver/kicker/punter Easton Jarreau.
“This season, I am making sure to focus on each position equally to be as good as possible at receiver and punting/kicking. I am taking the weight room and film very seriously,” Jarreau said.
Several diligent workers have passed through the football program at St. Amant and coach Oliver has been in charge the last 15 years, seeing many with that work ethic.
“The one thing about Easton is that he autographs his work with excellence. He is one of the most focused workers to ever wear the black and gold,” Oliver said.
The Gator offense will return sophomore quarterback Cooper Babin, running back Kyron Craft, offensive lineman Cooper Cheatwood, offensive lineman Seth Guedry and Jarreau. Newcomers to watch include wide receivers Jermichael Millien and Kaven Taylor.
The defense returns three linebackers in TJ Leonard, DJ Smith and Braxon Trabeau as well as defensive back Layne Swanson.
Newcomers to watch on defense are defensive back Caleb Ricks and defensive lineman Koen Rock. Jarreau and his teammates have prepared together for this season and optimism is up.
“The whole team has put in lots of work in the off season. I think we will have a successful season,” Jarreau said.
Individual and team goals are usually on the checklist for players and Jarreau is no different. “A team goal that would be great for us is to have at least seven wins and set ourselves up for a home playoff game. Individually, to have at least 40 receptions would be good, just to help the team in anyway,” Jarreau said.
Rivalry games are always highly contested and players circle some as motivation, all the games are important, but one stands out to Jarreau.
“For my senior year, I am looking forward to the Dutchtown game. Last season, we did not have our best game against them, certainly would be nice to win that one,” Jarreau said.
Few things to know about Jarreau coming into this season include him playing three positions and planning to attend Southeastern to major in kinesiology. The college deal will have to wait a bit because the player with a big ‘heart’ has some unfinished business to tend to.
Jamboree action
Please add Jamboree Scores:
Ascension Catholic 18
St Michael 16
Ascension Christian 18
Central Private 8
Donaldsonville 6
White Castle 8
St Amant 35
Assumption 0
Dutchtown 20
East Ascension 7