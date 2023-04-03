Children run for eggs Saturday April 1, 2023, during the fourth annual Easter Egg Hunt held at the Waguespack Center in Donaldsonville. The Sheriff's Office and Ascension Credit Union sponsored the event.
Izzy Joseph, 5, center, jumps for joy as he and other children watch eggs being dropped from a fire department ladder truck Saturday April 1, 2023, during the fourth annual Easter Egg Hunt held at the Waguespack Center in Donaldsonville. The Sheriff's Office and Ascension Credit Union sponcered the event.
Amber Kimble drops eggs from the top of an extended ladder onto a field Saturday April 1, 2023, setting the stage for the fourth annual Easter Egg Hunt held at the Waguespack Center in Donaldsonville. The Sheriff's Office and Ascension Credit Union sponcered the event.
Photo by Arthur D. Lauck
