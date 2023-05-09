Ascension Parish Tourism Commission has launched Louisiana’s Sweet Spot Cocktail Trail.
The trail includes 12 local establishments that have created their own version of the “Sweet Spot Cocktail.” All of the participants and cocktails can be found on www.visitlasweetspot.com.
Everyone must have a passport to participate! Passports, required to take part, are available at all the participating establishments, the Ascension visitor center and on the website.
How it works
To participate, visit one of the businesses joining this year's program, purchase the cocktail, a stamp will be provided for that establishment in your passport. Once you have eight stamps in your passport, you can receive a special gift at the visitor center.
Participants will then be entered into a grand prize giveaway. Once the trail ends on July 31, one person will win over $600 of gift cards and promotions.
Rules and details can be found in the passport and on the website. This year some restaurants are also offering a 10% off selected appetizers with a cocktail purchase.
Participating establishments are:
- Agave Blue Tequila & Taco Bar
- Gilla Brewing
- Mike Anderson’s
- Cabo’s Grapevine Café & Gallery
- Premier Lanes
- Don’s Seafood
- Hot Tails
- Sno’s Seafood & Steak House
- Gaston’ BBQ & Beer
- Houmas House & Gardens
- Sugarfield Spirits
“This trail will provide an exciting way to support Ascension Parish’s local establishments and drive business through a
typically slow time,” Tracy Browning, executive director at Ascension Parish Tourism Commission. "The brand, Louisiana’s Sweet Spot, is a mix of history and culture. The fusion of diverse influences sweetens the area’s rich history of agriculture, art, music, folk and culinary traditions and heritage. Nestled
between two major cities, Baton Rouge and New Orleans, Ascension Parish is truly Louisiana’s Sweet Spot.”