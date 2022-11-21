Louisiana FFA members brought home several honors from competitive events at the 95th National FFA Convention and Expo in Indianapolis Oct. 26-29.
The Crowley, Lakeview, Ponchatoula and St. Amant FFA chapters earned three-star chapter status. East Ascension, Varnado and West Ouachita were named two-star chapters.
Additional results from from career and leadership development events include:
Veterinary Science: Zachary, Gold and sixth place overall
- Laryn Bunch, Gold
- Kelsi Atkinson, Gold
- Alaishia Joseph, Silver
- Riley McClure, Silver
Food Science: St. Amant, Silver
Horse Evaluation: St. Amant, Silver
The Louisiana FFA Association includes over 11,000 student members from 212 FFA chapters in 53 parishes. The FFA mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.