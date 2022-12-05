The aroma of frying cracklins and bubbling jambalaya waffled over the site of the Boucherie and Balloons Festival.
The three-day festival included jambalaya and cracklin-cooking contests, hot air balloons, music, carnival rides and shopping.
The festival started at the Airline Highway location and moved 10 years ago after the Ascension Parish School Board, who owned the property, decided to turn the pavilion into a warehouse. After moving to several locations including one in Gonzales, its organizers, the Sorrento Lions Club, worked to bring the festival back to its original location.
Editor's Note: The Boucherie and Balloon Festival's jambalaya-cooking contest was won by Hoss Reine and helper Brett Reine.
Cracklin - Joey Cornett and his helper Eric Babin were crowned cracklin-cooking winners. Cornett won the title in 2010, the last time the festival was in Sorrento.