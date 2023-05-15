The members of the St. Amant and Fifth Ward volunteer fire departments recently recognized two volunteers for their strong commitment to the community for fire prevention.
Both departments are no strangers to local schools, churches, day care centers, boy scout and girl scout troops, a news release said. "We are committed to making sure the children of our parish are well aware of fire prevention methods," Fire Chief James E. LeBlanc said.
Officers Sean Gilbert and Shawn Frederic received the awards.