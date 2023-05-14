First United Methodist Church of Gonzales held a community outreach event April 15 that featured demonstrations, games, a garage sale and activities.
The event was the brainchild of church member Cathy Vittoria, whose husband, Tom, helped to organize the day's activities. The church provided free hot dogs, water and popcorn.
Gonzales Mayor Barney Arceneaux and Jackie Baumann provided educational materials and Mike Marchand, with Ascension Parish government, provided information on the parish recycling center and future updates on Household Hazardous Waste Day and Trash Bash.
Veterans of Foreign Wars posts in Gonzales and DeRidder shared information on what is being done to help area veterans. Several businesses also donated items for the day.