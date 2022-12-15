Wednesday's thunderstorms caused the cancellation of the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank's food distribution at Lamar-Dixon Expo Center.
The food distribution has been rescheduled to 8 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, at Lamar-Dixon in Gonzales.
Wednesday's thunderstorms caused the cancellation of the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank's food distribution at Lamar-Dixon Expo Center.
The food distribution has been rescheduled to 8 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, at Lamar-Dixon in Gonzales.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Purchases made via links on our site may earn us an affiliate commission