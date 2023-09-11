Thousands of Ascension Parish high school students attended the 2023 Ascension Parish School Board Career & College Expo featuring a wide range of career fields including manufacturing, health sciences, transportation distribution and many more.
The fifth annual event, held this year at Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, had been previously held both in-person and online as a virtual event.
Open to grades 8-12, the expo showcased 42 colleges and universities. More than 100 businesses from the parish and state featuring 11 different career pathway fields had representatives available for students to meet.
Michelle Newman, vice president of Human Resources for L’Auberge Casino and Hotel, said the event is a chance for students to find out about the extra benefits some businesses offer, such as tuition reimbursements, internships and other programs.
One program Newman discussed with expo students was the LEAP Program for college interns at L’Auberge.
“They get to work in every aspect of our industry,” Newman said.
Newman said a common misconception students tend to have about the casino industry is it involves mostly dealing cards in the casino. She explained the job opportunities at L’Auberge also include information technology, human resources, accounting and business administration.
Ourso Funeral Home President Milton Robbins welcomed students at his booth at the career fair featuring a black hearse and a beige coffin.
Robbins had a steady stream of students asking questions about the mortuary field. He has participated in several APSB career fairs.
“This is my 40th year being in this industry,” Robbins said. “We are big into promoting this industry. It’s very rewarding, and you build special relationships with families when you serve them. You get a sense of satisfaction from it, and I try to explain this at the expo.”
Robbins explained how he tries to comfort families in their times of need.
“I’ve told the students no two families are the same,” he explained. “I’ve buried my classmates and their families. The mortuary’s job is to guide them through the process and let them make the decisions.”
Two St. Amant High School students who spoke to Robbins were 17-year-old Adele Dupuy and Dylan Melancon, 16.
“It was really interesting to get to talk to a mortician,” Dupuy said. “It’s something I’m thinking about as a career.”
Melancon, who is hoping to start a career in the arts, said meeting Robbins gave her insight into what a mortician does on a day-to-day basis.
Stephanie Gravois, LSU AgCenter’s Associate 4-H Extension Agent, said 2023 was the AgCenter’s first year being invited to participate in the expo.
Gravois is involved in youth development for 4-H and agriculture in Ascension Parish.
“We try to get the kids to begin with 4-H early so they can learn leadership and life skills that are not just in the agriculture field,” Gravois said.
Quinden Thodile, 17, of St. Amant, is one of the expo students who has participated in the AgCenter’s summer programs. Thodile said she is thinking about becoming a lawyer.
“It’s cool to come to the fair to get an idea of what you want to do for your career,” Thodile said.
Each year, the planning for the massive event begins in the spring, according to Carla Hollifield, career coach at St. Amant High School.
Hollifield, along with Deanna Morrison of East Ascension High School, were two of the 13 career coaches who helped organize the event.
“The expo allows students to talk with colleges across the state and elsewhere, including technical schools,” Hollifield said. “This way they can get an idea of what they want to do when they graduate high school.”
“The students can explore careers they’ve never heard of,” Morrison said. “They can find out what kind of schooling is needed for those careers and how much money will the school cost?”
This year’s expo featured 20 in-state colleges such as McNeese State University, Xavier University, Southeastern University and Centenary College of Louisiana.
Mississippi State University, Spring Hill College and the University of Arkansas were part of the six out-of-state colleges in attendance.
The expo also provided recruiters for 16 technical and community colleges including the Academy of Interactive Entertainment, Northshore Technical Community College, and Ray J’s College of Hair.
Students could speak to recruiters from various programs like the Early College Option and the TRIO Upward Bound Program with Southern University.