The Gonzales Garden Club has announced its August Residential Yard of the Month and Commercial Landscape of the Mount award winners.
Homeowner Natasha Henderson' garden on South Park Avenue in Gonzales shows off attractive beds bordered by dwarf golden spirea bushes accented with yellow and orange marigolds, dianella and Mexican heather.
Evergreen hedges line the background. Henderson and husband, Anthony Henderson, made good choices of plants that can hold up with this heat, according to a news release.
REV Telecommunications, at South Burnside Avenue in Gonzales, won the Commercial Landscape of the Month.
REV has multiple flower beds with great curb appeal, according to the release. Plants include borders of dianella, clusters of knockout roses, azalea bushes, agapanthus, variegated ginger and crepe myrtles.