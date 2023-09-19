The Gonzales Garden Club members are excited about the upcoming year with new topics, events and members.
Twenty-one members and three guests met in the reception hall of the First Baptist Church on Burnside Avenue on the first Wednesday of September. At roll call, each member mentioned at least one garden club responsibility they fulfill. President Jamie Trisler presented an overview of the club’s current projects and activities.
The club has plans for four hourlong educational sessions, two shorter member presentations and two group tours between now and May, according to a news release.
The guest speakers’ topics are dish gardens, holiday arrangements, beekeeping and landscape drainage. The two public mini-sessions held in conjunction with the flower show are a demonstration in floral design and a discussion of best garden practices. The guided tours will be at Bracy’s Wholesale Nursery in Amite and the Governor’s Mansion and Gardens in Baton Rouge.
Staples such as the Yard of the Month awards, the Arbor Day ceremony, the plant/bake sale and National Garden Week are on the calendar, too.
The club’s newest project is the Blue Star Marker Program of the National Garden Clubs, Inc. The program’s focus is to purchase and place two Blue Star Markers at the Louisiana Veterans Cemeteries in Keithville and Leesville. Each marker cost $1,800. At monthly meetings, members will have an opportunity to make a monetary donations. Marilyn Rice is chairing this effort.
Several members brought seeds, bare root cuttings and potted transplants for a free plant exchange. Barbara McCormick, Katherine Stagg, Gwen Heck and Mary Jo Pohlig displayed specimens for Garden Inspiration stimulus. Marilyn Rice, Dana Teepell, Conchita Richey and Jade Thibodeaux shared horticulture hints from personal experience.
Lunch was provided by Patti Mouton, Katherine Stagg, Janis Poche, Rita Bourque, Dana Teepell and Elizabeth Saffell.
Yards of the Month
The September Residential Yard of the Month winner was Lynn Bordeaux on Orice Roth Road in Gonzales. Her yard includes several flowerbeds full of blue daze, Angelonia, red tree hibiscus, apricot drift roses, yellow daylilies, zinnia, agapanthus, gazania and society garlic. She also has a large Peggy Martin rose on a gate arbor and three crape myrtle bushes.
The September Commercial Landscape of the Month was given to Elegant Affairs at 14190 Airline Highway. Its front bed has bright pink vinca, asparagus ferns and variegated dianella. Behind these plants is a row of boxwoods then a row of privets flanked by two well-trimmed holly bushes. Behind this display is a large fountain with a semicircle of six large date palms.