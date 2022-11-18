The Gonzales Garden Club has revived its longtime practice of recognizing residential and commercial landscapes.
COVID-19 caused the club to suspend the presentation of the monthly awards.
The club recently announced it winners for residential and commercial landscapes for September, October and November.
Yard of the Month will not be presented in December, January and February; will resume monthly recognitions in March.
The September Yard of the Month award went to the home of Gus and Paige Gutierrez on Eva Street in Gonzales. A garden club news release said the home is an example of how a "good landscaping design can make your home look good all year round." Boxwoods outline the beds with loropetalum bushes for height and color along with pockets of annuals and perennials for color.
The Commercial Landscape of the Month honor went to the Gauthier and Amedee Law Firm on South Burnside Avenue. The lots' corner flower bed faces the street with a live oak as its focal point. The bed is bordered with pink drift roses with a grouping of variegated dianella popping out from the shade.
The October winner was Glen and Wendy LeBlanc's Eva Street home. The landscape shrubs of the LeBlanc home include holly bushes, boxwoods, chi chi camellias, Indian hawthorn and loropetalum. The colorful flowers edging the shrubs are pink angelonia, pentas, sweet William, lantana, sunpatiens and knockout roses. Mature magnolias and crape myrtles add height to the property while two urns of macho ferns flanking the front door welcome approaching visitors, the release said.
October's Commercial Landscape Award went to the McDonald's on La. 30. Liriope lines the large beds in front of the business. Bright pink impatiens, white caladiums and red knock out roses surround large hibiscus bush of pink blooms. Decorative grasses and day lilies surround the building.
The Rosedown Street home Tim and Mary Riley won the November Residential Yard of the Month designation. Club members described the Riley home as "always eye-catching." The loropetalum and boxwood hedges serve as backdrops for petunias and snapdragons with agapanthus and sunshine ligustrum filling in the end caps.
The Ascension Credit Union received the November commercial award for its well maintained flower beds. The front little gem magnolia is bordered with knockout roses followed by nandina and day lilies. The far magnolia is surrounded by variegated flax lily. Young azaleas line the front wall and the entrance to the building.