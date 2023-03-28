Girl Scouts Louisiana East will host its annual Summer Resident Camp at Camp Marydale beginning the week of June 4 with the final session beginning July 16.
The 2023 camp theme is “Keep Calm and Camp On” and is open to girls in grades K-12. Experiences include singing around a campfire, horseback riding, canoeing, stargazing, socializing, archery, arts and crafts, and more, according to a news release.
Any girl is welcome to become a Girl Scout to attend the camp. Beginning April 1, those looking to join Girl Scouts can register for an extended year membership at $35 through September 2023. This membership will allow any girl to attend camp for two summers. Register as a Girl Scout at www.gsle.org/join.
Registration for Resident Camp is online. A nonrefundable deposit of $50 is required and payment is due in full three weeks before the start of the selected sessions. For a list of dates, visit www.gsle.org/camp. The cost to attend camp starts at $295 per session and includes breakfast, lunch and dinner.
Financial assistance is available and can be applied for by filling out the Girl Scout Camp Financial Assistance Request. The deadline to apply for financial assistance is April 15.
The COVID-19 vaccine will not be required for any Girl Scout attending during the 2023 camp season; however, all other protocols such as hand washing and disinfecting will still be in place.
Girl Scouts Louisiana East is also looking for camp counselors. Prospective staff can apply online via Indeed tinyurl.com/2d26yr8h.