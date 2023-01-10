Girl Scouts Louisiana East will begin construction of a Girl Scout Dream Lab later in January near Cabela’s in Gonzales. This new headquarters is part of a grant pilot program with Girl Scouts of the USA and will be one of the first two in the nation, a news release said.
“I am thrilled this project is coming to fruition for our Girl Scouts,” said Rebecca Pennington, CEO of Girl Scouts Louisiana East. “As we continue to make our permanent home in Gonzales — the geographic center of our 23-parish service area — we are keeping our Girl Scouts in mind as we continue to spread our movement, building girls of courage, confidence and character. This space will allow Girl Scouts to dream big as they go through this experience.”
GSLE is one of two Girl Scout councils in the United States to be chosen for this pilot program, with the eventual goal of having similar facilities nationwide. The Girl Scout Dream Lab in Gonzales will provide troop meeting space — both indoors and outdoors, opportunities for hands-on exploration, and a traditional storefront for all Girl Scout uniform and resource needs for Girl Scouts from all around south Louisiana.
The Girl Scout Dream Lab will be an exclusive Girl Scout space housed in an easy-to-access, open-to-the-public facility. Girl Scouts will be able to participate in immersive STEM-related activities while others will be able to showcase their talents by creating videos and podcasts, gathering around a faux indoor campfire, and using an outdoor skills area to learn and practice camping competency.
GSLE plans to begin construction in January with completion expected in the spring. More details, including a grand opening celebration, will be announced later.