Firefighters from six area fire departments responded May 23 to a Purpera Road fire that destroyed an unoccupied workshop, Gonzales Fire Department reported.
The Gonzales Fire Department was dispatched to the fire at 6:16 p.m. after firefighters were alerted to the fire by a passing motorist. Upon arriving on scene, firefighters found fire throughout a large metal workshop behind a home.
The structure contained vehicles, construction equipment, and various machinery. Propane, oxygen and other welding gas cylinders also contributed to the intensity of the fire, a news release said.
The structure was unoccupied at the time of the fire.
The cause of the fire is unknown and an investigation continues. No injuries were reported.
The shed and the equipment inside are considered a total loss. Firefighters from St. Amant, 5th Ward, Sorrento, 7th District, Geismar and Galvez-Lake volunteer fire departments assisted at the scene.