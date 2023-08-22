My Little Pony’s Rainbow Dash and Applejack, Demon Slayer’s Mitsuri, fan favorite Sailor Moon, Super Mario and many other anime and video game characters were represented by cosplayers during a recent Anime Town Louisiana convention in Gonzales.
The three-day “con”, held at Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, Aug. 18-20 had around 2,500 attendees according to Anime Town owner, Tim Hyde.
The event featured panels discussing anime and the collectible industry, celebrity voice actor autograph sessions and cosplay contests.
Some of the anime voice actors who appeared at the festival to meet fans included Todd Haberkorn, of "Fairy Tail;" Trina Nishimura, of "Titan;" Chuck Huber, of "Funimation" and Linda Young from "Dragonball Z."
Anime conferences have typically been hosted in Baton Rouge and New Orleans. Local and long-distance vendors were able to feature their anime, video game and pop culture art and collectibles at the conference’s “Artist Alley.”
Hyde said Lamar-Dixon Expo Center’s rental fees and the close parking lots helped keep the ticket prices lower than if he had rented a facility in Baton Rouge.
“The Gonzales location is perfect because it’s right in between Baton Rouge and New Orleans,” Hyde said.
He noted everyone who helped locally with the event have gone into it being “open-minded about the cosplay.”
“This convention is really about community,” Hyde said. “We have a lot of people who have social anxiety, and this is a chance for them to see friends and be themselves.”
Hyde began Anime Town in 2021. He wanted a convention that included anime, video games and pop culture. “Some people only feel at home at events like this one,” he said.
“Over the last couple of years, a lot of socialization has switched to virtual. Their online community of gamers have become their family,” Hyde said. “They can come to the convention and meet those people as well as make new friends.”
Vendor Ella Valde traveled 13 hours from South Carolina to sell anime art and canvas at Kawaii Satori’s booth.
“People who buy the canvas want to try and bring something of their favorite anime to their walls and see the art in their houses,” Valde said.
Valde, who had never eaten Cajun food, was looking forward to an evening at a local seafood restaurant with other vendors.
Tenisha Dedeaux, 30, Baton Rouge, and Mai Phu, 28, Baton Rouge, donned Sailor Moon and Batwoman costumes.
“Dressing up is a way to stretch out and be however you want to be,” said Dedeaux, who added she enjoys seeing everyone in cosplay. “It’s welcoming for them to come out and to be able to express themselves.”
Dedeaux’s favorite part was meeting the anime voice actors.
“That was a really big thing for me,” Dedeaux said. She was able to meet anime show "Fairy Tail" voice actor Todd Haberkorn who wished her a “happy birthday” in his character's voice.
St. Amant resident Jessie McCrory, owner of Art by Artemis Solas, sold many of her resin art items including tote bags, fabrics and key chains featuring anime characters at Anime Town Louisiana.
McCrory, a 27-year-old stay-at-home mom, said the Gonzales location was ideal for her business.
“I can’t travel for cons,” McCrory said. “We lost some of the New Orleans ones during COVID so being able to have this one in our own area is a perfect location for me.”
Rebekah Whitney, 30, of Sorrento, worked at McCrory’s booth. Whitney, a schoolteacher, dressed up as the character, Mitsuri, from the manga series, “Demon Slayer.”
“When I heard a convention was coming to our area I was so excited,” Whitney said. “I’ve had to travel to Texas and New Orleans for conventions.”
Compared to larger anime conventions, the Anime Town Louisiana was a good size for attendees Kristi Harris, 28, and Travis Harris, 29, who are both from New Orleans.
“This one is smaller than some, but it’s been really nice,” said Kristi Harris, who was dressed as "Legend of Zelda" character, Korok. “The community here has been so supportive of the convention.”
Travis Harris, whose costume was from the video game, Cyberpunk, said Anime Town gave gamers who play online a chance to connect in real life.
Anime Town Cons has already set another Anime Town Louisiana date at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center for June 1-2, 2024.