Sheila Moore carried a large wooden cross during a Way of the Cross Good Friday procession at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church in St. Amant.
She was joined by a group of parishioners who carried the cross as part of a Good Friday tradition. The walk was changed to the campus of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary due to inclement weather.
Also known as the Stations of the Cross, the procession is held each Friday during Lent to commemorate Jesus' passion and death on the cross. There are 14 stations that each depict a moment on his journey to Calvary, usually through sacred art, prayers and reflections.
Annually, Holy Rosary organizes as Way of the Cross procession from the church in St. Amant to St. Anne Catholic Church in Sorrento and back to Holy Rosary, where a Mass is held.
On Friday, the group met outside the church and walked around church grounds, bringing the procession to the church's community center for the Way of the Cross.