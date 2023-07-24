On July 19, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced his appointments to Louisiana boards and commissions.
Among them, Wendy C. Simoneaux, of Prairieville, was appointed to the Department of Energy and Natural Resources. Simoneaux will serve as the undersecretary of the Louisiana Department of Energy and Natural Resources
The mission of the Department of Natural Resources is to ensure and promote sustainable and responsible use of the natural resources of our state so that they are available for the enjoyment and benefit of residents now and in the future.