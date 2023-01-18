On Jan. 6, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced his appointments to the following Louisiana boards and commissions.
Appointees from Ascension Parish include:
Lorre Claiborne, of Gonzales, was appointed to the Law Enforcement Officers and Firemen's Survivor Benefit Review Board. Claiborne is a member of the State Fire Marshal’s Office. She will serve as an active P.O.S.T. certified peace officer.
Created within the Department of Justice, the Law Enforcement Officers and Firemen's Survivor Benefit Review Board will hear and decide by unanimous vote all claims for survivor benefits.
Jack H. Harris, of Prairieville, was appointed to the Amite River Basin Drainage and Water Conservation District. Harris is president of VIP International. He will serve at large.
The Amite River Basin Drainage and Water Conservation District serves as a multi-parish authority to mitigate flood damage in the Amite River Basin. The commission works to accomplish flood control measures by facilitating cooperation between federal, state and local governing bodies to foster floodplain management, maintaining and operating structures built under the auspices of the commission, and coordinating river management within the basin.
Alejandro “Al” Perkins, of Prairieville, was reappointed to the Board of Supervisors for the University of Louisiana System. Perkins is a partner with Hammonds, Sills, Adkins & Guice law firm and an adjunct professor with Southern University Law Center. He will represent the 6th Congressional District.
The board is responsible for supervising and managing state colleges and universities that are not managed by a higher education board created specifically for such a purpose. The following universities are under the specific supervision and management of the board: Grambling State University, Louisiana Tech University, McNeese State University, Nicholls State University, Northwestern State University, Southeastern Louisiana University, University of Louisiana at Lafayette, University of Louisiana at Monroe and University of New Orleans.