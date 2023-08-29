Dutchtown High's homecoming will celebrate New York with the theme "Griffins Love New York."
Festivities include the Griffin Glide parade and pep rally at 6 p.m. Sept. 13 at Griffin Field. The homecoming court will be presented during the pep rally.
On Sept. 15, attention turns to the football field for the homecoming game and crowning of the queen.
The celebration ends on Sept. 16 at the homecoming dance where the homecoming king is named.
The court includes Isabella Latkovich, Madelyn Aucoin, Lanai Scott, Grace Broussard, Jacie Johnson, Alexia Perkins, Ella Freeman, Dylann Lambert, Ava Glover, Christian McDowell, Sydnie Broussard, Madelyn Ellis Taylor Champagne, Raquel Velez, Riley Wall and Nicole Dong.