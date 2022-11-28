Applications and donations are being accepted for Heavens Care annual Spirit of Giving youth toy drive.
Applications are open to families who meet income guidelines and do not receive toy assistance from other agencies, a news release said. Children 12 and under can receive toys.
Individuals can apply online until Dec. 5. Paper copies are also available at the Heavens Care office, at 12484 La. 44 Gonzales, La., 70737.
Heavens Care is a donation-based charity that operates on the donations of people and businesses within Ascension, East Baton Rouge and Livingston parishes. The agency accepts donations of new, unwrapped toys and monetary donations.
To donate, visit:
- PETSMART Gonzales: 40451 Lowes Ave., Gonzales
- Heavens Care: 12484 La. 44, Gonzales
Or by shopping on one of its wish lists:
Or by making a monetary donation to:
- http://paypal.me/heavenscare225
- Venmo @Heavens-Care